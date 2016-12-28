Two women rob Home Hardware in Humboldt, Sask.

Police are searching for two women accused of robbing the Home Hardware in Humboldt, Sask. of “expensive home items.”

Humboldt RCMP said the two women entered the store on the afternoon of Dec. 19 and proceeded to fill a shopping cart with the items.

They then drove their SUV to the back door and loaded the items into the vehicle.

When they were confronted by an employee who noticed what was happening, the driver sped through the parking lot and fled.

Police said both First Nation women were very well dressed and are described as a mother-daughter team.

The first woman is between 45 and 50, with a heavy build and black hair pulled back in a pony tail. She was wearing a dark ball cap with white lettering, black framed glasses, a dark navy jacket, black pants and had a long silver scarf around her neck.

The second woman is 25 to 30, with a slim build and black hair pulled back in a pony tail. She was wearing a dark navy jacket, light coloured jeans and black knee-high boots.

They were driving what is described as a newer SUV, possibly a Chevorlet Traverse, with a Saskatchewan licence plate believed to start with “461.” It had black tinted windows, a black roof rack and brushed aluminum rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.