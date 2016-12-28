Man, 33, facing child porn charges after investigation in Guelph, Ont.

GUELPH, Ont. – A 33-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation in Guelph, Ont.

Local police say they’d undertaken a lengthy investigation into child porn offences, but provided no details.

They say the man was arrested Tuesday and charged with accessing and possessing child pornography as well as making it available for distribution.

Police did not release the man’s name.

He is due to appear in court on Feb. 7.