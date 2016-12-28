Freezing drizzle leads to multiple vehicle collisions in GTA
At least 20 people were injured last night in multi-vehicle crashes on icy highways in the Toronto area.
The first, at about 8 p.m., involved several vehicles in northwest Toronto on Highway 427 near Eglinton.
Five people suffered minor injuries.
Another 15 people also suffered minor injuries about an hour later in Mississauga when at least a dozen vehicles slid into each other at Highway 410 and Derry Road.
An Environment Canada weather advisory was in effect at the time which warned of hazardous driving conditions due to light snow and patchy freezing drizzle throughout the Greater Toronto Area.
