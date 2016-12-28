Freezing drizzle leads to multiple vehicle collisions in GTA

At least 20 people were injured last night in multi-vehicle crashes on icy highways in the Toronto area.

The first, at about 8 p.m., involved several vehicles in northwest Toronto on Highway 427 near Eglinton.

Five people suffered minor injuries.

Another 15 people also suffered minor injuries about an hour later in Mississauga when at least a dozen vehicles slid into each other at Highway 410 and Derry Road.

An Environment Canada weather advisory was in effect at the time which warned of hazardous driving conditions due to light snow and patchy freezing drizzle throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

On scene of crash involving at least 15 vehicles on Hwy 427 southbound ramp to Eglinton Avenue. Can't even walk without sliding. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/4XloHuW1R5 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) December 28, 2016

PICS: 15+ vehicle pileup on Highway 427 ramp to Eglinton Av. Major lack of salt tonight on highways as freezing drizzle moved in. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/MbhnmreUpz — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) December 28, 2016

On scene of 30+ pileup on Highway 410 ramp to Derry Rd. Impossible to even walk on the ramp without slipping. Paramedics triaging. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Vxh2DTFiNs — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) December 28, 2016

Hwy 410 @ Derry Rd looks like a wrecking yard right now. Haven't had this kind of scene in a few yrs. Luckily just minor injuries. 30+ cars. pic.twitter.com/ZSvZR7xlUT — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) December 28, 2016