10 people displaced by Boxing Day blaze in Vernon

A Vernon resident was rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive outside the door of a suite that was on fire Monday evening.

The blaze broke out at around 5:20 p.m. in a home with six rental suites inside in the 3700 block of 30th Avenue.

The unresponsive resident was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for treatment and released later that night.

The fire caused significant damage to one of the six suites in the home.

Firefighters said the suite was “completely gutted” and other suites likely suffered smoke damage.

Ten tenants, including two children, were displaced by the fire. They stayed at a local hotel or with family on Monday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials said they are not ruling anything out, but do not believe the fire is suspicious.