Woman rushed to hospital after getting hit by vehicle in northwest Calgary

A woman in her mid to late 40s has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in the northwest Calgary community of Hawkwood.

It happened at the intersection of Hawkstone Drive and Hawkstone Gate N.W. at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the victim was rushed to hospital, suffering from serious head injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene.

More to come…