Air Canada flight makes emergency landing in Winnipeg after cabin’s air system overheated

WINNIPEG – An Air Canada flight from Toronto to Calgary made an emergency landing in Winnipeg on Monday night.

Flight AC133 had to stop in Winnipeg because the cabin’s air system overheated.

Eight passengers reported feeling unwell to Air Canada so the flight diverted to Winnipeg where emergency services met the aircraft and examined the sick passengers.

The plane involved was an Airbus A321 with 184 passengers on board.

All passengers stayed the night in Winnipeg.