Body Discovered
December 27, 2016 1:47 am

Body found under bridge in southeast Calgary: police

Jodi Hughes By Weather Anchor  Global News

Calgary police were called to the Bonnybrook Bridge Monday after a man's body was found.

Calgary police have confirmed a man’s body was found on Boxing Day under the Bonnybrook Bridge in the city’s southeast.

Emergency crews were called after the body was discovered by a passerby just before 6 p.m.

Police could not comment on whether the man’s death is considered suspicious, nor could they release any further details as of 11 p.m.

An autopsy will be done later this week.

Global News