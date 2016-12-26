Toronto family of 4 remembered after fatal cottage fire near Peterborough

DOURO-DUMMER, Ont. – A Toronto law firm is remembering one of its partners as a “vibrant and wonderful person” after news that a family of four died in a fire near Peterborough, Ont.

Police said the fire broke out early Christmas Eve in a large cottage on Stoney Lake.

They said four bodies were pulled from the building after the incident, which police are calling a Christmas tragedy.

While police have yet to confirm the the victims’ identities, friends and family took to social media to mourn Geoff Taber, his wife Jacquie Gardner – also a lawyer – and their two sons.

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, the firm where Taber was a partner, released a statement Monday confirming the family’s death and expressing condolences.

Managing partner Dale Ponder wrote in the statement that the couple were “first and foremost” loving parents to their two sons.