4 believed dead in house fire on Stoney Lake near Peterborough

Four people are believed to be dead after a house fire early Saturday morning at Stoney Lake, north of Peterborough.

Police were called to the fire shortly after 4 a.m. on Hamilton Drive North, near the McCracken’s Landing area of Stoney Lake, Const. Jason Folz of the Peterborough County OPP said.

McCrackens Landing, ON: OPP say home burned to the ground, OFM will be there in the AM. Two people & 2 pets killed, 2 other people missing. — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) December 24, 2016

Emergency service workers found the bodies of two dead persons and two family pets. Two other family members are yet to be located, and are believed to have perished in the fire.

The Peterborough County OPP, Ontario Fire Marshal officials and forensic experts are investigating the origin of the fire.