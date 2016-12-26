Man charged with manslaughter after Christmas Day death in Calgary

A man was killed on Sunday at a home in the southeast community of Fonda.

At around 6:30 p.m., Calgary police were called out to the 100 block of Fonda Drive SE to reports of a disturbance.

Officers found a man who had been seriously assaulted.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Morris Stern, 55, was taken into custody at the scene and was later charged with one count of manslaughter, police said.

The identity of the victim is not being released until the family is notified.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.