West Vancouver Police looking for 2 people possibly lost on Cypress Mountain

Police in West Vancouver are looking to confirm the well-being of two people possibly lost on Cypress Mountain.

Police were contacted late Sunday evening when an abandoned vehicle was found by staff in a parking area after Cypress Mountain closed for the night.

Investigators have been unable to contact the registered owner of the vehicle, 43-year-old Roy Tin Hou Lee of Vancouver.

Information obtained by West Vancouver Police indicates Lee is an avid hiker and was on the mountain Sunday.

Lee is believed to have been on the mountain with 64-year-old Chun Sek Lam, also of Vancouver.

Efforts to locate or contact either man have been unsuccessful so far.

North Shore Rescue is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300.