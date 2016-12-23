Delays and closures expected for Christmas and Boxing Day travel

Manitoba RCMP and CAA are warning drivers to get a head start on holiday travelling, with a significant blizzard on its way to southern Manitoba.

Around 20 centimetres are expected to fall throughout dinner time on Christmas Day and noon on Boxing Day.

“If you can head out today and beat the storm all the better. But if you find yourself stranded on Christmas, savor the season, spend time with family and stay safe,” said Erika Miller with CAA Manitoba.

The storm is expected to bring high winds, and provide next to no visibility on some rural highways. Former Meteorologist at University of Manitoba, Jay Anderson said if projections are correct, there could be closures on major highways including the Trans-Canada from Winnipeg to Brandon.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to find blizzard conditions and highways closed for overnight on Christmas Day into Boxing Day,” said Jay Anderson

Manitoba RCMP are warning drivers to stay off the roads if possible. Sargent Mark Howe with Manitoba West traffic unit said the current weather could create a layer of ice under the snow, making a closure on the Trans-Canada likely.

Winnipeg James Richard International Airport is also bracing for the storm.

“We’ve got our crews on standby,” said Tyler MacAfee with the Winnipeg Airports Authority. “They are ready to go.”

MacAfee said staff are monitoring the weather system but at this point feel the airport will stay open but travellers should be prepared.

“Anytime there is a weather event like this there is a possibility of delays and flights being cancelled,” MacAfee said. “The decision ultimately rests with the pilot, what he feels comfortable and safe with.”