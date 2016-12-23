What is open and closed in Winnipeg over the holidays

WINNIPEG — A lot of local businesses are adjusting their hours of operation during the holidays.

Here’s a look at some companies and services that are closed for Christmas and New Year’s.

Shopping

Most stores will be running on adjusted hours on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve. Stores will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

CF Polo Park

Friday, Dec. 23 – 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24 – 9:30 a.m. 5 p.m.





Sunday, Dec. 25 – CLOSEDMonday, Dec. 26 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 31 – 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.Sunday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED

Kildonan Place

Friday, Dec. 23 – 9:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24 – 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Monday, Dec. 26 – 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec.31 – 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED

St. Vital Centre

Friday, Dec. 23 – 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24 – 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Monday, Dec. 26 – 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31 – 9:30 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED

Manitoba Liqour Marts

Friday, Dec. 23 – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24 – 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Monday, Dec. 26 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31 – 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED

Garbage/Recycling Collection

There are no changes to recycling and garbage collection during the holiday season, as Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are on a Sunday.

Christmas trees can be dropped off at any of the depots, open from Dec. 27, 2016 to Jan. 20, 2017. Trees placed beside recycling and garbage carts will not be collected.

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Transit is also offering a free bus ride on New Year’s Eve starting at 7 p.m. until the end of service. The last buses leave the downtown area at around 1:30 a.m.

Attractions

The Canadian Museum For Human Rights will be open every day except Dec. 25 during the school break.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be closed on Christmas Day, but open Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s day.

The Forks Market building is open all holidays, regular hours. Tenants are closed on Christmas Day.

FortWhyte Alive is closed on Christmas Day. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Manitoba Museum is open on Christmas Eve between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. It will be closed all day Sunday for Christmas and reopen Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will be on open on New Year’s Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.