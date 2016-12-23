Winnipeggers can recycle real Christmas trees

WINNIPEG — If you went out to get a real Christmas tree with your friends and family this year, the city is once again offering free recycling.

The depots open on December 27 and run until January 20, 2017. Wood chips will also be available at the depots early in January.

All plastic tree bags, tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands must be taken off before the tree is dropped off.

Trees placed at the curb next to recycling or garbage carts won’t be collected.

Last year, the city recycled nearly 12,000 trees.

If you want to recycle your tree, here are the depots: