Winnipeggers can recycle real Christmas trees
WINNIPEG — If you went out to get a real Christmas tree with your friends and family this year, the city is once again offering free recycling.
The depots open on December 27 and run until January 20, 2017. Wood chips will also be available at the depots early in January.
All plastic tree bags, tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands must be taken off before the tree is dropped off.
Trees placed at the curb next to recycling or garbage carts won’t be collected.
Last year, the city recycled nearly 12,000 trees.
If you want to recycle your tree, here are the depots:
- Charleswood Centre, 3900 Grant Avenue: 24-hour access
- Fire Station #17, 1501 Church Avenue: 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- Kilcona Park, Lagimodiere Boulevard and McIvor Avenue: 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Kildonan Park, 2015 Main Street, Rainbow Stage parking lot: 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- King’s Park, 198 King’s Drive: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Panet Recycling Depot, Panet Road and Mission Street: 24-hour access
- St. Boniface, Darveau Street at the back lane at Tache Avenue: 24-hour access
- St. James Civic Centre, 2055 Ness Avenue: 24-hour access
- St. Vital Park, 190 River Road: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Vimy Arena, 255 Hamilton Avenue: 24-hour access
- Winnipeg Soccer Complex, 900 Waverley Street: 24-hour access
