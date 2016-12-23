Red Deer RCMP searching for suspects after vehicle stolen, woman assaulted

Police in Red Deer are looking for two suspects after a woman complained she was assaulted by two men she found in her car, which she had earlier reported stolen.

RCMP said they got a call at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 14 that a vehicle had been stolen from the Normandeau neighbourhood in Red Deer, then got a second call that the victim had found her stolen car with two men inside at a Gaetz Avenue gas station.

The 25-year-old woman reportedly confronted the suspects. One hit and kicked her, but she didn’t sustain any serious injuries. Both men then fled the scene on foot.

Police didn’t find the men during a search that included Police Dog Services, but they did find a loaded sawed-off shotgun, an expandable baton and a large knife in the vehicle.

RCMP have released surveillance images of the two suspects and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.