Prince George teen gets unexpected early Christmas present

Christmas came early for 14-year-old Kira Courox from Prince George. Last week, she was fitted for her brand new adapted bicycle, granted to her from Variety – The Children’s Charity.

Courox was born with spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy, which leaves her unable to sit or stand on her own without assistance. The teen’s new adaptive bike will not only help support her, but will also allow her to be physically active. Courox’s mom says their goal is to have her on the new bike at least five days a week.

For over 50 years Variety has been helping children with special and complex needs across British Columbia. Through its signature Show of Hearts Telethon each February, The Children’s Charity encourages donors to contribute to a cause which provides kids with equipment, therapies and medications not covered by the health care system. To make a donation, please go to http://www.variety.bc.ca/donate

The 51st Show of Hearts Telethon will air on Global BC on February 12th, 2017.