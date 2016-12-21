B.C. woman allegedly stole Christmas lights off front lawns with help of young girl

Charges are pending against a Delta, B.C. woman who allegedly stole multiple Christmas decorations from the front lawns of unsuspecting homeowners.

“I hear this lady in the middle of the road yelling, ‘Get in the car, get in the car, get in the car,” theft victim Latham Antonissen said.

The alleged Grinch tried to steal Christmas just after 8 p.m. Friday. She may have had some help. Shockingly, a little girl under 10 years of age may have been her accomplice.

“There’s a little girl in the bush trying to steal their little laser lights that shine into the house,” Antonissen said.

When neighbours came out of their homes, witnesses say the 51-year-old woman left the scene in a vehicle, leaving the young girl to run in the opposite direction.

After being followed for a short distance, the woman was eventually stopped and arrested. Delta Police confirmed there were numerous decorations clearly visible in both the front and back seats of the vehicle.

But this nightmare before Christmas didn’t end there. The suspect did not have a licence to operate a vehicle and refused a breathalyzer test at the scene.

“We have taken a person off the road that was under the influence of alcohol at the time and we’ve notified MCFD [Ministry of Children and Family Development] to ensure the safety and well-being of the young child,” Delta Police spokesperson Sharlene Brooke said.

A charge of possession of stolen property is still pending. The woman was released on a promise to appear in court in February while the young girl is under the care of another guardian.

– With files from John Hua