Over 275 impaired driving charges in Saskatchewan during November blitz

A crackdown on impaired driving in Saskatchewan during November resulted in over 275 charges being laid for drunk driving.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) officials said 269 charges were laid for impaired driving, having a blood alcohol content (BAC) over .08 or for refusing to take a breath test.

Another 10 charges were laid for having a BAC between .04 and .08.

News of the latest charges come a week after Statistics Canada reported that Saskatchewan had more impaired driving charges in 2015 than any other province.

Tougher impaired driving laws come into effect in Saskatchewan on Jan. 1, 2017.

Also during the November blitz, police handed out 4,447 speeding tickets, 284 distracted driving tickets – 116 for cell phone use – and 308 tickets for seatbelt violations.

Totals are those reported to SGI as of Dec. 15.

The December SGI traffic safety blitz continues to focus on impaired driving.

