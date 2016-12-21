Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of roommate

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was killed in a rooming house and his body dragged to a detached garage.

On Tuesday at 4:35 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Belmont Avenue, as someone had concerns about a person who lived there.

When police arrived on scene, they found the body of a man with multiple suspicious injuries, which prompted a homicide investigation.

Police have identified the victim as 55-year-old Edward Lee Dyck from Winnipeg.

The investigation found that on Saturday, an argument erupted between the victim and the suspect. Police said Dyck was then assaulted, causing fatal injuries.

The body was moved to a detached garage, where Dyck was found three days later, police said.

On Dec. 20, 2016, 51-year-old Dale Hilderman, who is also from Winnipeg, was found and arrested. He has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

Police said Dyck and Hilderman both rented rooms at the location.

Police ask anyone with further information to contact investigators 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).