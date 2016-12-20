Riaz Mamdani heralded as philanthropist with ‘big heart’ as he recovers from Calgary shooting

A prominent Calgary businessman injured in a shooting outside an Upper Mount Royal home on Monday is said to be doing better and is expected to make a full recovery.

Strategic Group, of which Riaz Mamdani is president and CEO, said his condition is stable and he is improving in hospital.

A company news release sent Tuesday afternoon said the outpouring of support for Mamdani from the community and business partners is appreciated.

The real estate mogul was shot and wounded as he left his Mount Royal home at around 8 a.m. Monday. His Rolls-Royce crashed into a barrier across the street.

Watch below from Dec. 19: Police are trying to determine if a targeted shooting in Upper Mount Royal and a suspicious vehicle fire blocks away are connected. The victim, a real estate developed and local philanthropist, was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition. As David Boushy reports, police are also trying to establish a motive for the shooting.

As the investigation continues, friends and those who’ve worked with Mamdani’s company are speaking out on his behalf.

“I wouldn’t think a gentleman like that, a person like that with such a heart would have an enemy at all – it really shocked me,” said Jonathan Fesik, who works with Project Warmth. “All of his buildings collect clothing for Project Warmth and it’s one of our major contributors. He does this all at his own cost, his own time and billing operators and the garments here.”

Many of Strategic Group’s properties collect clothing for Project Warmth to help Calgary’s less fortunate.

Calgary Opera renamed the Wesley United Church to the Mamdani Opera Centre last year—an indication of the philanthropist’s contributions to the arts.

“He became one of the most important philanthropists in our city, from the Mamdani Opera Centre to supporting causes locally and internationally – heck, to sponsoring the mayor’s lunch for arts champions,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said.