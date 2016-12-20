Northern Saskatchewan death called suspicious by Pierceland RCMP

A death on a northern Saskatchewan First Nation is being called suspicious by Pierceland RCMP.

Mounties said they were carrying out a theft investigation on Tuesday at around 5 a.m. CT on the Big Island Lake Cree Nation when they discovered the body of a man.

READ MORE: Attempted murder charges laid in Saskatoon stabbing

He has not been identified.

Police said they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

RCMP major crimes unit north, the forensic identification section, Meadow Lake RCMP dog services and the coroner’s office are assisting Pierceland RCMP with the investigation.

Police said no other details will be released at this time.

Big Island Lake Cree Nation is approximately 395 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.