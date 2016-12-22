Year in Review: Most talked about Global News Toronto videos, stories of 2016

As 2016 comes to a close, Global News looked back at the year’s most popular videos and stories.

These were some of the most talked about videos on Global News’ Toronto site:

What if the fighting in Aleppo was happening in Toronto?



Racist comments and insults hurled by man on TTC streetcar



Consumer SOS: Sean O’Shea tracks down landscaper who didn’t finish job



Ontario man ordered to remove licence plate deemed offensive by government



Should Toronto rethink its priorities in wake of beer-throwing incident at Jays playoff game?



Here are some of the big stories that were major topics of conversation:

Marco Muzzo: 10 years in prison for drunk driving crash that killed 3 kids, grandfather – Marco Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison after crashing his SUV into a van carrying nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly along with their 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville. Muzzo was impaired at the time and the case raised a lot of attention toward the issue of drinking and driving.

Nurse accused of killing 8 people at nursing homes in Ontario – Elizabeth Tracey Mae Wettlaufer, a registered nurse from Woodstock, Ont., was charged with eight counts of murder in connection with the deaths of long-term care home residents in southwestern Ontario.

Jian Ghomeshi trial: Former CBC radio host found not guilty of all charges – Former CBC radio host Jian Ghomeshi was charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of overcome resistance by choking and he subsequently acquitted. The verdict sparked rallies and online support for the survivors of sexual assault.

Rob Ford, former Toronto mayor, dies after 18-month struggle with rare form of cancer – After battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer for a year and a half, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford died.

Fatal crossbow incident in east-end Toronto linked to suspicious package downtown: police – Toronto police charged 35-year-old Brett Ryan with three counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed his mother and two of his brothers.

National security threat suspect dead after RCMP confrontation in Strathroy, Ont. – Aaron Driver, who was previously accused of supporting ISIS, was killed during a confrontation with police.

Experts sound alarm after 40% increase of fentanyl-laced street drugs tested in Canada – The growing spread of fentanyl and opioid overdoses in Canada has forced the federal and Ontario governments to introduce strategies to combat the lethal street drug.

Rural Ontarians left in the dark as electricity bills skyrocket – A Global News investigation found many rural Ontario residents were in “energy poverty” and forced to choose between paying their electricity bills and putting food on the table or paying rent.

Exclusive: Hydro One launches review of more than 1,400 disconnections – Due to Global News’ ongoing coverage of the hydro crisis in Ontario, Hydro One launched a review of over 1,400 power disconnections.

Gord Downie, The Tragically Hip lead singer, diagnosed with terminal brain cancer – Gord Downie announced he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. The Tragically Hip subsequently went on the cross-country Man Machine Poem tour.

Toronto police raid marijuana dispensaries across the city – Officers carried out multiple raids across the city as police cracked down on marijuana dispensaries. Many criticized the raids as the federal government moves toward the legalization.

Pokemon Go: BC mother devastated to learn son’s memorial site used as PokeStop – After the Pokemon Go game was released in Canada, there were concerns raised about the placement of PokeStops. A mother in B.C. said she was devastated after a PokeShop appeared at her two-year-old son’s grave site in Burlington, Ont.

Ontario police ‘disappointed’ in those complaining about Amber Alert – The OPP issued an Amber Alert that interrupted TV broadcasts across the province. The police service said it was “disappointed” with those complaining about the televised alert.

Toronto’s pit bulls are almost gone. So why are there more dog bites than ever? – Ten years after a pit bull ban was instituted by the Ontario government, data obtained by Global News showed an increase in dog bites.

Toronto Blue Jays eliminated from playoffs after Cleveland wins 3-0 in Game 5 of ALCS – Although the Jays made it to Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, the team came up short in their quest to advance to the World Series.

Man who allegedly threw beer can during Blue Jays-Orioles game identified – Ken Pagan, who was subsequently fired by Postmedia, was identified as the person who threw a beer can on field at Rogers Centre during the American League wild-card game in October.

Cavs 113-87 win ends Raptors’ historic and thrilling post-season run – The Toronto Raptors were eliminated from the Eastern Conference finals after losing Game 6 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

2 capybaras on the lam after escaping pen at High Park Zoo – Residents in Toronto’s west end went into search mode after two capybaras escaped from the High Park Zoo.

Snoop Dogg says he’s moving to Toronto after Donald Trump victory – After news that Donald Trump won the U.S. Election, American rapper Snoop Dogg turned to Drake for advice on Toronto real estate and mused about moving to the city.