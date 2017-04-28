Tiffany Lizée

Chief Meteorologist

Tiffany grew up on a farm in southern Saskatchewan and was constantly exposed to the ways and wonders of the weather.

Her household was regularly tuned in to local forecasts as the weather determined what the day’s events would bring around the farm. She would often sit with her siblings outside, watching storm systems come and go.

It didn’t take long for her to realize that her passion was meteorology. So, being the driven and headstrong girl she is, she packed her bags and moved away to pursue her dream.

After numerous years living and studying in Edmonton, Tiffany found her way back to Saskatchewan and joined the Global Regina team in 2012. She then began the Operational Meteorology program through Mississippi State University and received her certificate in 2017.

She considers herself fortunate to be doing what she loves in the province where she grew up.

In Tiffany’s spare time, she loves being outdoors. She enjoys fishing, hiking, and camping at all the wonderful parks Saskatchewan has to offer. During the colder months, she keeps busy ice fishing, snowboarding, and skating. She also spends a lot of time visiting her family, who are spread all over the province.