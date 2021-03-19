Calgary police look for witnesses of erratic driver in intimidation incident last week

Send this page to someone via email

Police hope to talk to people who witnessed a driver who aggressively followed a vehicle through northwest Calgary and into Cochrane last week.

On Mar. 11 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., police said a man was followed by a white Nissan Altima from Harvest Hills Boulevard north onto westbound Stoney Trail northwest, then on Highway 1A as he drove westbound towards Cochrane.

Calgary Police are looking to speak with anyone who may remember seeing the incident or who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage. Calgary Police

Once in Cochrane, the offender, who is believed to be a man, made clear attempts to intimidate the victim by speeding up and driving erratically, police said.

“Investigators believe that there may be several witnesses who remember seeing the white Nissan Altima,” police said in a news release Friday. “The vehicle had unique stickers on the rear windshield, including a #NovaScotiaStrong sticker and two Trump 2020 stickers.”

If you witnessed the incident, contact the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.