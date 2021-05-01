One person taken to hospital after water rescue in southwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

At 4:25 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to a water rescue at a southwest Edmonton pond.

District Fire Chief Pat Fleet said when firefighters arrived at the pond, near Crawford Dr SW and Crawford Way SW, police were already down by the water.

“Edmonton Police Service was here, down at the water, and found a patient on the shore that was pulled to shore by a bystander,” Fleet said.

According to Fleet, paramedics performed CPR on the patient who was later transported to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire crews had two rafts searching the lake for other possible victims but called off the search when it was confirmed that there was no one else.

Although there was no ice on the pond, Fleet wanted to remind residents that the water is still cold and if there’s an emergency — such as a person or animal in the water — the best action to take is to call 911.