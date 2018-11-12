Wind, snow and rain in store for Nova Scotia
Heavy wind gusts, rain and snow are set to hit parts of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for regions bordering the Bay of Fundy and a wind warning for the province’s South Shore and Halifax areas.
The federal agency says a low-pressure system will bring snow and rain to areas bordering the Bay of Fundy on Tuesday, although they are not expected to be significant.
WATCH: Rain, wind warnings issued across Nova Scotia
Strong southerly winds will develop throughout Tuesday afternoon or evening and may approach gusts between 80 km/h and 100 km/h.
The winds may also approach warning criteria strength and persist through to Wednesday night.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.