Kim Kardashian under fire after calling people ‘R-word’ for not recognizing costume

WARNING: This post contains explicit language

Kim Kardashian is facing criticism for making an offensive remark made in her Instagram story on Oct. 31.

While at sister Kendall Jenner’s birthday party on Wednesday evening, Kardashian made fun of people at the party for not recognizing her costume.

She dressed up with her best friend, Jonathan Cheban, as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee from the 1999 MTV Awards.

“OK, guys, we are Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram story. “Nobody knows who we are here! You guys are all too f**king young. This is so sad.”

In another video, Kardashian filmed her former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, complimenting her costume and mentioning that no one else could identify the 37-year-old reality star’s costume.

“Nobody knows who I am. Yeah! R*t*rd*d,” she said.

WARNING: This video contains explicit language

Many people on Twitter criticized Kardashian for her choice of words in the video.

why is it still acceptable that @KimKardashian uses this kind of disrespectful rhetoric in 2018? Really? “retarded” pic.twitter.com/K10BQvBAlK — CHRISTIAN LACROIX (@laxlacroix) November 1, 2018

Pam! I love and adore you but didn’t love when you said everyone was “retarded” for not knowing who you were. Not a positive word 😞 — Megan Lombardi (@meganlombardi93) November 1, 2018

I've worked with special needs kids with Surfers Healing and I'm so disappointed in @KimKardashian using the word Retarded. Some of these kids are fans of hers and it will hurt them knowing she uses it. A 50 year old woman should know better in this day and age. — Jacob Gardner (@ThatBoyJacob) November 1, 2018

@KimKardashian can’t believe you used the horrible ‘retarded’ slur in your stories last night.. disappointing especially after Khloe got in trouble for doing the same! @khloekardashian — 😊 (@madtinggggg) November 1, 2018

That was a really unnecessary use of the word retarded. I think we should all know & do better by now. It breaks my heart and angers my soul when I hear that word thrown around,knowing the pain that it carries. @KimKardashian — Lucija (@SipicLucija) November 1, 2018

@KimKardashian calling someone retarded is not ok!!! — Mandi (@autumncj210) November 1, 2018

@KimKardashian Just heard you say the word “retarded” in your IG story from last night. Why would you think that word is ok to use? It’s hurtful to people. — Anna (@Annalovesdogs1) November 1, 2018

Kardashian deleted the video on Thursday morning and apologized.

“I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community. I try to learn from my mistakes, and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry,” she told TMZ.

This comes after Kardashian’s sister Khloe came under fire for using the word during an Instagram livestream in July.

After her Twitter followers called her out, Khloe apologized.

“Ugh, I hate that word! Why did I even say that?” she wrote at the time. “You are a million per cent right, and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! Much love today.”