Kim Kardashian under fire after calling people ‘R-word’ for not recognizing costume
WARNING: This post contains explicit language
Kim Kardashian is facing criticism for making an offensive remark made in her Instagram story on Oct. 31.
While at sister Kendall Jenner’s birthday party on Wednesday evening, Kardashian made fun of people at the party for not recognizing her costume.
She dressed up with her best friend, Jonathan Cheban, as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee from the 1999 MTV Awards.
“OK, guys, we are Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram story. “Nobody knows who we are here! You guys are all too f**king young. This is so sad.”
In another video, Kardashian filmed her former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, complimenting her costume and mentioning that no one else could identify the 37-year-old reality star’s costume.
“Nobody knows who I am. Yeah! R*t*rd*d,” she said.
WARNING: This video contains explicit language
Many people on Twitter criticized Kardashian for her choice of words in the video.
Kardashian deleted the video on Thursday morning and apologized.
“I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community. I try to learn from my mistakes, and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry,” she told TMZ.
This comes after Kardashian’s sister Khloe came under fire for using the word during an Instagram livestream in July.
After her Twitter followers called her out, Khloe apologized.
“Ugh, I hate that word! Why did I even say that?” she wrote at the time. “You are a million per cent right, and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! Much love today.”Follow @KatieScottNews
