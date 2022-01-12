Menu

Global News at Noon BC
January 12 2022 3:48pm
01:04

Five people arrested in Kamloops ‘Maskless Monday’ demonstration

Five people have been arrested following a ‘Maskless Monday’ demonstration in Kamloops at a Real Canadian Superstore.

