‘Maskless Monday’ protest in Kamloops, B.C. leads to arrests, tickets

Send this page to someone via email

Five arrests were made and 43 tickets issued during what was billed as a Maskless Monday protest at a Kamloops-area Superstore.

A group called Take Action Kamloops holds weekly protests at the grocery store, and Mounties went there Jan. 10 with what they say was “the intent of using an educational approach to convince attendees to follow public health orders or depart the premise.”

That tack didn’t work, RCMP said in a press release, so instead they issued 43 tickets under the Emergency Programs Act, with a $230 penalty apiece.

2:25 Backlash and anger after anti-vaccine protestors target B.C. hospitals Backlash and anger after anti-vaccine protestors target B.C. hospitals – Sep 2, 2021

Five people were also arrested after they allegedly failed to identify themselves or leave, while another 18 people were escorted out of the store without issue.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve always promoted an education first approach and that will continue,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Sydney Lecky said in a press release.

Read more: New information leads RCMP to area west of Kamloops in search for missing woman

“In the past, some of these protestors were reportedly intimidating employees and customers, approaching people in the store and telling them to take off their mask. We’ll do what we have to do, but we’ve always tried to show a measured approach.”

Those arrested were later released, pending the investigation’s conclusion.

The group seems largely undeterred by the arrests and fines, posting to its Facebook group enthusiasm about the turnout and plans to do it again.

1:57 Coronavirus: Frustration growing over those in B.C. not obeying health orders Coronavirus: Frustration growing over those in B.C. not obeying health orders – Dec 7, 2020

Advertisement