COVID-19 January 9 2022 6:48pm 01:35 MP Niki Ashton calls on military support for northern Manitoba first nations MP Niki Ashton is calling on the federal government for military support to brought in to northern Manitoba first nations, as communities deal with surging COVID-19 cases. Grand Chief Arlen Dumas opposes MP’s calls for military support to combat COVID on Manitoba First Nations REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8499681/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8499681/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?