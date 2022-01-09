Grand Chief Arlen Dumas opposes MP’s calls for military support to combat COVID on Manitoba First Nations

NDP MP for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski Niki Ashton is calling on the federal government for military support for northern Manitoba first nations, as they deal with surging COVID-19 cases.

“We need to see boots on the ground in these communities we need to make sure that they’re able to keep people safe and in some cases that does mean calling in the military,” Ashton told Global News.

“This isn’t about getting ahead of it, this is about supporting communities right now, so that things don’t get worse.”

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, doesn’t believe military help should be the approach.

“It’s disrespectful to our leadership, it’s disrespectful to the efforts that are being made on the ground,” Dumas told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“We always appreciate the help, but there’s a process that we’ve established. We’ve been dealing with this pandemic for two years. We have people on the ground who are contending to these issues and taking proactive measures.”

Dumas says Ashton never contacted the pandemic response team before making the call for federal help. “Had she made an effort to speak to the First Nations Pandemic Response Team in Manitoba who’s been leading the way in our response to the pandemic she would already known that we’ve already had proactive discussions.”

Dumas says he says it’s time to start being less reactive.

“We don’t need the military to come and give us a Band-Aid. We actually want long term investment that will allow us to protect ourselves.”

“We have rapid response teams, we have the pandemic response team, we have the ambassadors program, we have the ability to mobilize quickly when needed and I think this last call by Niki Ashton’s is sensationalism.”

Ashton told Global News she wouldn’t have called on federal support without hearing from First Nation members first. She says most first nation leaders are telling her they’re ‘overwhelmed’.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the Gods River First Nation, Grand Chief told her they currently have more cases now than when military was used earlier in 2021.

“Once frontline workers start to get sick or are possible contacts there are fewer and fewer people to deliver services,” she says. “If this goes any further we could see the potential collapse of systems that are in place to keep communities as safe as possible.”