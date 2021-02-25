Menu

Health

Military arrives in Pimicikamak First Nation to help with COVID-19 outbreak

By Corey Callaghan Global News
The Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Pimicikamak First Nation Feb. 23 to assisting the community.
The Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Pimicikamak First Nation Feb. 23 to assisting the community. Canadian Armed Forces

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has arrived in Pimicikamak First Nation to assist with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Twenty-five members — eight medical and 17 general duty staff from CFB Shilo and CFB Petawawa — are helping with a variety of tasks, including monitoring and treating patients as well as organizing places where people can isolate.

Read more: Coronavirus: Canadian military headed to Pauingassi First Nation, Man.

According to officials, their tasks include:

  • supporting public awareness on health measures in effect and COVID-19 mitigation measures;
  • integrating into the local Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) command post in the community to coordinate activities with the Chief and his Council, ISC, RCMP, local health authorities, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs’ Ambassador Team and other whole of government partners;
  • conducting wellness checks within the community in support of COVID-19 response, transport to alternative isolation accommodation (AIA) sites and pre-evacuation vitals;
  • supporting the planning for, establishment of, and initial staffing, including limited civilian patient care, for an AIA with the Cross Lake Community;
  • assisting local health authorities in the establishment of a local AIA including nursing, health care assistants and general duty personnel; and
  • providing training and support to incoming staff in the operation of the AIA.
Read more: Coronavirus vaccination now open to Manitobans 95 and over, First Nations 75 and over

Troops are expected to be there for at least two weeks, but will stay longer if they’re needed, said armed forces officials.

The Armed Forces are also in Pauingassi First Nation to help with a COVID-19 outbreak there as well.

