Military arrives in Pimicikamak First Nation to help with COVID-19 outbreak

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has arrived in Pimicikamak First Nation to assist with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Twenty-five members — eight medical and 17 general duty staff from CFB Shilo and CFB Petawawa — are helping with a variety of tasks, including monitoring and treating patients as well as organizing places where people can isolate.

According to officials, their tasks include:

supporting public awareness on health measures in effect and COVID-19 mitigation measures;

integrating into the local Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) command post in the community to coordinate activities with the Chief and his Council, ISC, RCMP, local health authorities, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs’ Ambassador Team and other whole of government partners;

conducting wellness checks within the community in support of COVID-19 response, transport to alternative isolation accommodation (AIA) sites and pre-evacuation vitals;

supporting the planning for, establishment of, and initial staffing, including limited civilian patient care, for an AIA with the Cross Lake Community;

assisting local health authorities in the establishment of a local AIA including nursing, health care assistants and general duty personnel; and

providing training and support to incoming staff in the operation of the AIA.

Troops are expected to be there for at least two weeks, but will stay longer if they’re needed, said armed forces officials.

The Armed Forces are also in Pauingassi First Nation to help with a COVID-19 outbreak there as well.

