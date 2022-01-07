Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 7 2022 7:57am
04:47

Call of the Wilde!

The search for a new GM and Habs players entering the from NHL COVID-19 protocol are dominating the sports headlines this week. Global’s hockey analyst Brian Wilde joins Andrea Howick to weigh in.

