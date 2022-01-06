Menu

central okanagan
January 6 2022 8:13pm
01:51

‘It’s been challenging’; West Kelowna crews working around the clock to maintain roads

The city is asking the public for patience as officials say they understand the frustrations, especially with priority level three roads in neighborhoods.

