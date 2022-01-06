Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
January 6 2022 7:45pm
01:43

Extreme cold causing problems for Saskatchewan property owners

The arctic-like weather on the prairies has created problems for some property owners in recent weeks whether it’s frozen pipes or ice damming.

