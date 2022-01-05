Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 5 2022 9:56pm
02:00

Bishop’s restaurant in Vancouver closes for good

After surviving nearly two years of the pandemic, John Bishop has closed his renowned restaurant, after his Vancouver landlord demanded a huge rent increase. Grace Ke reports.

Advertisement

Video Home