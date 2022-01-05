Kelowna man expressing frustration at cancer surgery being delayed due to hospital staffing shortages
As COVID cases surge due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant and hospitals in B.C. continue struggling with staffing shortages, many people awaiting surgery are being left on the sidelines–facing long waits. In some cases, that includes cancer patients. A Kelowna man is among them desperate for a glimmer of hope as he waits to have cancer removed from his thyroid. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.