Cancer
January 5 2022 8:10pm
02:32

Kelowna man expressing frustration at cancer surgery being delayed due to hospital staffing shortages

As COVID cases surge due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant and hospitals in B.C. continue struggling with staffing shortages, many people awaiting surgery are being left on the sidelines–facing long waits. In some cases, that includes cancer patients. A Kelowna man is among them desperate for a glimmer of hope as he waits to have cancer removed from his thyroid. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.

