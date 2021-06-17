Menu

Canadian Cancer Foundation
June 17 2021 8:17pm
This Father’s Day, the effort to raise awareness around the number one cancer in Canadian men continues.

Last year more than 23 thousand Canadian men were diagnosed with Prostate Cancer, the 4th most common cancer in the country.

