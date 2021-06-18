Kelowna events raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer

Send this page to someone via email

Father’s Day is just around the corner, coming this Sunday. It’s the day we celebrate the big man, pops, dad.

But one in nine men in Canada will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. That’s why events this Friday and Sunday aim to raise awareness about a cancer that, on average, kills 11 Canadian men every day.

“Friday, we have Plaid for Dad, where workplaces are wearing plaid across the country,” said Doug Sutherland, a local businessperson and one of the event’s biggest proponents in Kelowna.

Plaid for Dad is a Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser that’s simple to take part in.

“Put on your best plaid outfit, hat, pants shirt, plaid socks,” said Hollywood star Eric McCormack in a video on the Plaid for Dad webpage.

“Post a photo on social media with the #plaidfordad,” McCormack added.

Every photo raises $5 for prostate cancer research from Janssen, a division of Johnson and Johnson.

Over the last three years, West Kelowna’s Sutco Transportation has raised $75,000 for the event.

“The goal is to bring awareness for prostate cancer. It’s one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers there are out there,” said Sutherland, president of West Kelowna’s Sutco operation.

Raising funds and awareness is also the idea behind The Father’s Day Walk Run on Sunday.

“There is no vaccine for prostate cancer,” said Leah Lariviere, executive director of the Prostate Cancer Foundation BC.

“So this event is really, really important to create awareness and raise crucial funds for a disease that affects so many people,” she said.

Because of COVID-19, this year’s event is virtual.

Experts recommend that men get screened for prostate cancer when hit the age of 50.

“I don’t know if there is anything we can do to avoid getting prostate cancer. It’s a consequence of aging,” said Dr. Michael Cox of the Vancouver Prostate Centre.

“What we have to do is be aware that we are at risk of getting prostate cancer,” Cox said. “We should start thinking about it. We need to go see our doctor. We need to get checked.”