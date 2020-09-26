Health September 26 2020 7:57pm 02:03 Terminally-ill mother needs donations for immunotherapy A mother living in the Okanagan with a life-ending illness is counting on the kindness of strangers to help her have more time with her children. Okanagan mother battling terminal cancer, hoping for help <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7361972/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7361972/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?