COVID-19 January 4 2022 7:51pm 02:21 Manitoba schools moving back to remote learning until Jan. 17 The province says schools will once again move to remote learning thanks to rapidly spiking cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Abigail Turner reports. Manitoba schools moving back to remote learning until Jan. 17 REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8488832/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8488832/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?