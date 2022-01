It’s a new year and Ontarians are optimistic that 2022 will be better than 2021, even as the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to fuel case numbers. Frazer Snowdon reports on those hopes and the questions being raised about restrictions and if they’re still effective. The province reported more than 18,000 new cases on Jan. 1, 2022 as Premier Doug Ford wished residents a Happy New Year and said people could look forward to a better 2022.