Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 27 2021 10:05pm
02:43

Man keeps passion for curling alive

Ross Tate’s Christmas is a little more merry because he is playing the game he loves. The ageless rookie is always on the long and narrow. John Sexsmith explains.

