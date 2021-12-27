Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment
December 27 2021 7:39pm
03:49

2021: Wildfires rip through BC

2021 was a big year for the country and us here in the Okanagan. Wrapping up our coverage of this year’s fire season, Sydney Morton reminds us what we have overcome this year.

Advertisement

Video Home