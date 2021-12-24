Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
COVID-19
December 24 2021 2:27pm
14:45

B.C. health officials hold Christmas Eve COVID-19 briefing

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provided a final COVID-19 update before the Christmas holiday.

Advertisement

Video Home