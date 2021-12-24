Menu

Chief Public Health Officer
December 24 2021 12:02pm
COVID-19: Manitoba ‘strongly recommends’ people limit contacts over holidays amid record-setting new case count

Health officials are pleading with Manitobans to limit their contacts over the holidays as the province is set to announce a record-setting daily case count on Christmas Eve.

