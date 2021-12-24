Menu

Health

Manitoba health officials to hold COVID-19 update on Christmas Eve

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 9:38 am
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon speaks to media on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon speaks to media on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Global News

The province is holding a press conference to update Manitobans on the COVID-19 situation on Christmas Eve.

Drs. Brent Roussin and Joss Reimer will be joined by Health Minister Audrey Gordon at 10 a.m. at the Legislative Building.

Global News will livestream the press conference in this story.

Click to play video: 'Epidemiologist on KN95 masks' Epidemiologist on KN95 masks
Epidemiologist on KN95 masks

On Thursday, the Manitoba government said near record-setting COVID-19 case counts are likely an under-count due to a backlog in testing.

Story continues below advertisement
Officials announced 556 new infections Thursday, the province’s third-highest one-day jump in cases ever reported, according to records kept by Global News.

Read more: Manitoba posts 3rd highest daily COVID-19 case count on record

But in a release later in the day, the province said it expects current case counts “are an under-reporting of the virus across the province” because of a  backlog of more than 7,500 test specimens.

Trending Stories

“The province has reached its capacity to process COVID-19 specimens at facilities in Manitoba,” the release reads.

“The province is exploring options to expand laboratory capacity to help alleviate the backlog.”

Health officials did not hold a media briefing Thursday.

Global News and other media outlets have been reporting on long lines at Winnipeg drive-thru testing sites all week, with some people waiting hours to get a swab.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg Police were called in to help control traffic around some testing sites Thursday, and police told Global News officers were called to reports of a dispute between two drivers at the King Edwards Street testing site Monday.

