Main Street COVID testing site closed for the day after client crashes car into entrance

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says they’re being forced to close their doors at the Main Street COVID-19 testing site after someone drove their vehicle into one of the entrance doors and the other door malfunctioned.

The site, formerly an MPI location at 1284 Main St. will be closed for the remainder of the day, Christmas Eve.

“The accident with the one door and the malfunction with the other are not connected,” said the WRHA. “The accident occurred when a client accidentally drove their vehicle into the overhead door. No injuries were reported.”

Everyone who was waiting in line will be sent to other testing sites in the city, and testing staff will also be deployed to other sites.

It’s unknown when the site will re-open.

For a complete list of testing sites in Winnipeg, click here: https://wrha.mb.ca/covid-19-testing-sites/.

Global News and other media outlets have been reporting on long lines at Winnipeg drive-thru testing sites all week, with some people waiting hours to get a swab.

Winnipeg Police were called in to help control traffic around some testing sites Thursday, and police told Global News officers were called to reports of a dispute between two drivers at the King Edwards Street testing site Monday.

Provincial officials called on Manitobans to be “patient and kind to others in line as well as those working at the collection sites.”

“Long line-ups and wait times for test results need to be expected,” reads the provincial release.

The province says the current turnaround time for test results is four days or longer.

Officials say only those experiencing COVID-19, cold or flu-like symptoms should seek testing.

-With files from Shane Gibson