Global News Morning Montreal December 20 2021 8:25am 03:34 Task Force on Linguistic Policy Task Force on Linguistic Policy seeks to bring together French, English, and Indigenous speakers to fight Bill 96, Quebec's Quebec's overhaul of its strict French language law. Global's Laura Casella finds out more.