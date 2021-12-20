Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 20 2021 8:25am
03:34

Task Force on Linguistic Policy

Task Force on Linguistic Policy seeks to bring together French, English, and Indigenous speakers to fight Bill 96, Quebec’s Quebec’s overhaul of its strict French language law. Global’s Laura Casella finds out more.

