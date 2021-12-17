Menu

COVID-19
December 17 2021 8:12pm
Manitoba to make free COVID-19 rapid tests available at First Nation schools

Manitoba is making COVID-19 rapid tests available for free to First Nations schools leading into the holiday season.

